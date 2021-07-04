Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

