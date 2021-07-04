Celo (CELO) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00009578 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $868.47 million and $38.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

