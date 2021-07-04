Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.
In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CELH opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34. Celsius has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $83.00.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
