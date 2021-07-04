Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34. Celsius has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

