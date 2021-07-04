Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58. Centamin has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

