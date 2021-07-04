Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 79,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

