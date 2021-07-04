Centric Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $240,328.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $240,328.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00093288 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,600,343,686 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

