CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $54.86 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $54.86 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,925,083 coins and its circulating supply is 45,346,389 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars.

