Chain Guardians Reaches One Day Volume of $306,956.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $306,956.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00797542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.39 or 0.08023082 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,468,732 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

