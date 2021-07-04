Chainswap (TOKEN) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.04 million and $143,377.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,110 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

