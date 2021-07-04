Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 55.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

CHTR stock opened at $731.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.48 and a 12-month high of $733.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

