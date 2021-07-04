ChartEx Price Tops $0.0197 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. ChartEx has a market cap of $394,433.00 and $52,965.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

