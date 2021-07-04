ChatCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $51,378.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.43 or 1.00107221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007766 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

