Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

