Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,188,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 714.5% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 651,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 571,597 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

