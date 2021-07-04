Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Chewy worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,027.50, a PEG ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

