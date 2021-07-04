Chimpion Reaches Market Cap of $82.77 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00007352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $567,969.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

