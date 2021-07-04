CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CHSCM opened at $28.44 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82.
CHS Company Profile
