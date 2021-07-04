CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHSCM opened at $28.44 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

