CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.09 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $230,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.