CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.