CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 988 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $209.63 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

