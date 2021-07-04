CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 167,922 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 523,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $6,938,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

