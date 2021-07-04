Cipher (CPR) Achieves Market Cap of $144,280.66

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $144,280.66 and $91,606.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

