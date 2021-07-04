Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

