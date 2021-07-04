Citigroup Inc. Acquires 306,875 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 2,682.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.19% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 609,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.