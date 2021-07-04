Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,333 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

