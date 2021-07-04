Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,259 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

