Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 1,191.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Keros Therapeutics worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

KROS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.