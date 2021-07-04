Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 35,912.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after acquiring an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $125,908,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $67,106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $64,834,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a PE ratio of -31.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.