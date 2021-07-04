Citigroup Inc. Buys 100,155 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 425.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Radius Health worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radius Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $17.85 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

