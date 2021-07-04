Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 221,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $9.19 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.