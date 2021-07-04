Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

