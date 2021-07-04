Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 654,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

