Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $461,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,568.35.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.