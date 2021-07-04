Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

