Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.