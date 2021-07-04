Citigroup Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,368,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $197.77 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $126.36 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.