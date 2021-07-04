Citigroup Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHI opened at $34.31 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

