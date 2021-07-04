Citigroup Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 654,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.