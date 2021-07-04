Citigroup Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 3,400.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $27.77 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

