Citigroup Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 253.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.46% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.