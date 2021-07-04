Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

