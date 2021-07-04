Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 38,128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of -68.46. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

