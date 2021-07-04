Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 78.6% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 178,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

