Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.