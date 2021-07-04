Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 25.00% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA FSEC opened at $49.85 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84.

