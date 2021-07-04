Citigroup Inc. Purchases 130,556 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

