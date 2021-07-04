Citigroup Inc. Purchases 169,924 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1,687.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

