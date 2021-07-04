Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,466 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

