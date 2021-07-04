Citigroup Inc. Purchases 58,866 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 3,400.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858 in the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

