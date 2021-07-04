Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of MSGE opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.